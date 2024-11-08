Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,760 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fiserv worth $165,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Shares of FI stock opened at $208.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.42 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

