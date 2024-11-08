ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Holdings Decreased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,811 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 123.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,129,000 after buying an additional 174,634 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 108,360 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 148.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,605.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 77,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 138,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 66,715 shares during the period.

SSO stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $96.62.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

