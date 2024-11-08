ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 4.7 %

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

