Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) Insider Ian Goldberg Purchases 135,000 Shares of Stock

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC – Get Free Report) insider Ian Goldberg purchased 135,000 shares of Prospect Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$11,880.00 ($7,867.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 367.48 and a current ratio of 12.21.

Prospect Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Zimbabwe. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interest in the Kesya Rare Earths project covering an area of 1,053 hectares located in the Zambia; the Step Aside Lithium project covering an area of 100 hectares; and the Omaruru Lithium Project located in the East of Karibib, Namibia.

