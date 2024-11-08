Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Up 7.6% – Time to Buy?

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. 33,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 200,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

