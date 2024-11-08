Q1 Earnings Estimate for Brink’s Issued By William Blair

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brink’s in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the business services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brink’s’ current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $100.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.44. Brink’s has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Brink’s by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

