Q4 Earnings Estimate for TSE:PHX Issued By Atb Cap Markets

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PHX Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$154.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$10.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.43. The company has a market cap of C$465.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.32. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$7.76 and a 12 month high of C$10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 58,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total transaction of C$533,998.85. In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total transaction of C$533,998.85. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 60,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$616,350.48. Corporate insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

