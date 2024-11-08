Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of Alta Equipment Group worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 838,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 435,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 460.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 173,810 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 335,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 103,071 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 262,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,660 shares during the period. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at $721,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALTG opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.34). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is -35.94%.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,591 shares in the company, valued at $489,239.15. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,239.15. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $71,372.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,877.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ALTG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

