Quantum Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

