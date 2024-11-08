Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Datadog by 129.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 288.43, a PEG ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $4,189,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,489,660.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,291 shares of company stock worth $54,154,859. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

