Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 201 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59,450 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $179.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.