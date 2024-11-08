Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.43. 559,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 710,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Qudian Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $479.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 134.42%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qudian

About Qudian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 5,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,030,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,245 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Qudian by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 343,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Qudian by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 163,397 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Qudian by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 246,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

