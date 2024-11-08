Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.43. 559,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 710,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
Qudian Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $479.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 134.42%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Qudian
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
