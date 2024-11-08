Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.94.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBR.B

Quebecor Trading Down 0.7 %

Quebecor Company Profile

Shares of QBR.B traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,622. The stock has a market cap of C$5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$27.84 and a 52 week high of C$35.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.