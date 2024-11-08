R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $656.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.30 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.30 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens lowered R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

