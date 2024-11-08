Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15, reports. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million.
RDN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. 262,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.45%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 859.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 539.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 352.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.
