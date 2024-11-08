Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15, reports. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. 262,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,174.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,877.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,955 shares of company stock worth $4,130,140. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 859.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 539.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 352.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

