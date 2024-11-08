Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 81,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 15.4% in the third quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 13.0% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 7.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.87.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.