Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,142 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.00. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $110.54 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

