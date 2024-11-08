Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $320,000 in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK opened at $131.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 775.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $33,361.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,187.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,433 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,256. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

