Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.58 and a 52 week high of $138.70.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

