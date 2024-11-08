Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA) Insider Acquires A$18,895.97 in Stock

Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA – Get Free Report) insider Bradley (Brad) Adams bought 1,574,664 shares of Rare Foods Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,895.97 ($12,513.89).

Bradley (Brad) Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rare Foods Australia alerts:

On Thursday, October 10th, Bradley (Brad) Adams bought 1,000,000 shares of Rare Foods Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($11,258.28).

Rare Foods Australia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.27.

About Rare Foods Australia

Rare Foods Australia Limited engages in the abalone ranching business in Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America. It is involved in the harvesting of abalone; deployment and maintenance of artificial reef; and processing and distribution of the Greenlip abalone from the ocean ranching operations in Flinders Bay, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Foods Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Foods Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.