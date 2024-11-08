Raymond James Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COTY. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

Coty stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Coty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 329,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Coty by 11,593.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 39,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 985.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 625,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 568,156 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

