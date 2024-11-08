Raymond James Weighs in on CGI’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

NYSE:GIB opened at $112.52 on Friday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $96.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 288.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CGI by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CGI by 9.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

