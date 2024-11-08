Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 261,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,493. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

