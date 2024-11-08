Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) recently:

10/31/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

10/18/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/25/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $122.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/25/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $204.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2024 – Global Payments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2024 – Global Payments had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.86. 3,812,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,123. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

