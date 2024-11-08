Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.
