Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.81. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,442.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,803.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,442.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,682 shares of company stock worth $1,107,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.