Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
Regency Centers Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:REGCP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.
Regency Centers Company Profile
