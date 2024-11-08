Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:REGCP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.