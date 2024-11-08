Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 222241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after acquiring an additional 979,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 433,319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,577,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,343,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 266,934 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

