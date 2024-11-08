Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regis (NYSE:RGSFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Regis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RGS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.48. Regis has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Regis (NYSE:RGSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a return on equity of 143.69% and a net margin of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Regis

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regis stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGSFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of Regis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.

