Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Regis Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of RGS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.48. Regis has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $35.50.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a return on equity of 143.69% and a net margin of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Regis
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Regis
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.