Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of RGS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.48. Regis has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a return on equity of 143.69% and a net margin of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regis stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regis Co. ( NYSE:RGS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of Regis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.

