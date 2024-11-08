Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC). In a filing disclosed on November 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Enerpac Tool Group stock on October 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 10/25/2024.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.14. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 208.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,034,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,028,000 after buying an additional 2,726,293 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 186,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 300,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Articles

