Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG). In a filing disclosed on November 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Booking stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/25/2024.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,920.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,199.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,914.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,998.52 and a one year high of $5,060.50.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $537,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 16,668.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,569,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,749.83.

View Our Latest Report on Booking

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

