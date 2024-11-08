Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on November 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/25/2024.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.38. The stock had a trading volume of 91,869,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,720,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $149.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

