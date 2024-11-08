Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Envela FY2025 Earnings

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Envela in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Envela from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Envela Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Envela has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Envela had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million.

Institutional Trading of Envela

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Envela during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Envela by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envela by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

