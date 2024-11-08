Research Analysts Set Expectations for LAAC FY2024 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACFree Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

LAAC stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAAC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 122,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 25.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.