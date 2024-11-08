Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Warby Parker (WRBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY):

11/7/2024 – Warby Parker was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/7/2024 – Warby Parker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Warby Parker had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Warby Parker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Warby Parker was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

10/21/2024 – Warby Parker was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

Warby Parker Price Performance

WRBY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.80. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Get Warby Parker Inc alerts:

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $188.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,301. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 610.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 78,702 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 37.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.