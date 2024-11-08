Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Warby Parker (WRBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY):
- 11/7/2024 – Warby Parker was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 11/7/2024 – Warby Parker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Warby Parker had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2024 – Warby Parker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/21/2024 – Warby Parker was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.
- 10/21/2024 – Warby Parker was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.
Warby Parker Price Performance
WRBY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.80. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.60.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $188.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 610.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 78,702 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 37.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
