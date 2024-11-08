Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Price

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 70,861 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,611,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 914,151 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,807,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 218,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after purchasing an additional 225,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

