Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned 0.05% of Rollins worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 75.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

