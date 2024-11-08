Roth Capital Estimates McEwen Mining’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for McEwen Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MUX stock opened at C$13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.08. The company has a market cap of C$692.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.62.

McEwen Mining ( TSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (NYSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$64.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.14 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

