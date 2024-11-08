Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target to $633.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $697.00 to $633.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Chemed stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.27. 1,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,626. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.54. Chemed has a 12 month low of $523.33 and a 12 month high of $654.62.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chemed will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 6,288.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 49,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,535,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $4,512,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 167.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
