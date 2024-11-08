Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target to $180.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $169.75 on Monday. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $151.31 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,942,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 388,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,495,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,027,000 after buying an additional 46,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 39.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,546,000 after buying an additional 87,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.