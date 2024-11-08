Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 171.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRVI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 7,878,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 149.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,519,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after buying an additional 2,109,199 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 13,202,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 844,325 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $5,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,881,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 668,552 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

