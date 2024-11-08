Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $344.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $358.00 to $344.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.71.

Shares of PSA traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.01. 226,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,826. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $241.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Public Storage by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 95,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 17.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 173,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

