Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.6 %
RWAYZ stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.
About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027
