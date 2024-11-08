Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.6 %

RWAYZ stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

