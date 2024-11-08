Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CFO Steven L. Keller Sells 14,625 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven L. Keller sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $855,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,852.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 266.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

