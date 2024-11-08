SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.04% and a negative net margin of 1,450.14%.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 17.2 %

SAB Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. 112,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,942. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SABS. Craig Hallum began coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.