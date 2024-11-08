Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNY. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,514. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

