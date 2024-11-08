Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.65. 1,477,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,501. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.61 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

