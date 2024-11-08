Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $179.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.21. 847,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.61 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

