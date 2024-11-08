Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 33527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

