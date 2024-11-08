Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seanergy Maritime
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seanergy Maritime
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Take-Two Interactive’s 2024 Comeback: New Highs Expected in 2025
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How Altimmune Could Grab a Big Chunk of the GLP-1 Market
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Here’s Why Etsy Management Is Investing $1 Billion in Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.