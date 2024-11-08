Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seanergy Maritime

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.